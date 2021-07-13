Maha: Sex racket busted in Latur, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after a sex racket was busted in Virhanmantwadi area of Latur on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the 'Damini' squad of the police raided a home and made the arrests, including that of a woman, and seized mobile phones etc, an official said.

Gandhi Chowk police is probing the case further, he added.

