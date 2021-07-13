Will ensure overall development of 2.79 lakh gram panchayats: MoS Patil

Newly-inducted Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil on Tuesday said he will ensure the overall development of the 2.79 lakh gram panchayats in the country.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Patil said he would work towards fulfilling the development dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . ''I would try to ensure that the development programmes of the government reach every village of the country,'' the Bhiwandi MP said. Under the Swamitva Yojana, each household will be given an independent property card, he said. ''Funds available from the 15th Finance Commission will be utilized for the development of model villages at the level of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat,'' he said.

