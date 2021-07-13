Left Menu

U.S. sent additional personnel to protect embassy after Haitian president's killing- officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:34 IST
The United States sent a small number of personnel to shore up security at its embassy in Haiti earlier this week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, three U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said less than a dozen personnel were sent and it was not immediately clear how many had returned to the United States.

