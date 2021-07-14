U.S. charges Iranian nationals with plot to kidnap journalist

Four Iranian nationals were charged in an indictment unsealed in federal court in New York on Tuesday with conspiring to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The suspects are Iranian intelligence agents or assets who allegedly conspired to kidnap an unnamed Brooklyn journalist and human rights activist who was a critic of the Iranian government, the statement said. "As alleged, four of the defendants monitored and planned to kidnap a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime's autocracy, and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran, where the victim’s fate would have been uncertain at best," said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York.

