Left Menu

SC takes cognisance of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:01 IST
SC takes cognisance of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued a notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has canceled the 'Kanwar Yatra' in view of a possible third wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021