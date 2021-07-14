Left Menu

MHA asks CBI to probe deaths of two in Gurugram hospital case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:22 IST
MHA asks CBI to probe deaths of two in Gurugram hospital case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram last month. Rosy Sangma died at a private hospital in Gurugram on June 24 after a medical condition. Later, Samuel Sangma, a relative of Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital, a statement from the Ministry said.

"On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Samuel Sangma in New Delhi," the statement further said. According to the home ministry, the family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play in the death of Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021