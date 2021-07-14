Russia urges Kabul, Taliban to start talks on transition government - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has urged Afghanistan and the Taliban to start meaningful negotiations on forming a transitional coalition government before it is too late, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.
A Taliban delegation in Moscow last week said that the group controlled more than 85% of territory in Afghanistan - an assertion dismissed by the government - and told Russia it would not let the country be used as a platform to attack others.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moscow
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia checks Crimea air defence system as Ukraine, U.S. start Black Sea drills - Interfax
U.S. eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper
U.S. eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper
Russia will fail to meet 60% vaccination target by the autumn, says Kremlin
Russia targets investigative journalists with raids