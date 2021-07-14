Robinson Street rerun: Woman, daughter found living with husband's corpse in Kolkata

In a rerun of the 2015 Robinson Street skeleton case in Kolkata, a woman and her daughter were found living with the decomposed corpse of her 78-year-old husband in the northern part of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after stench began emanating from their house in Bagbazar area.

After their neighbours alerted the police, the law enforcers conducted a check late on Tuesday night, only to find the two women living with the decomposed corpse of 78- year-old Digvijay Ghosh, an officer of Shyampukur police station said.

''The man must have died at least a month-and-half ago.

The body has been fully decomposed, exposing the skeleton,'' he said, adding that Ghosh was ill.

''The cause of the death is not yet clear. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination. We are questioning the deceased's wife and daughter,'' the officer said, adding they are also trying to ascertain whether the two women were depressed.

The two women, who initially resisted police's attempt to enter the house, were found leading a normal life, having food and doing all daily chores in the same room where the body was lying on the bed.

''The doors and windows were shut and nobody was allowed to enter the house. The deceased's daughter was not living with her husband and was staying in her maternal house for the last couple of years. We are investigating the incident,'' he said.

The incident brought back memories of the Robinson Street case, in which software engineer Partha De had spent six months with the skeletons of his sister Debjani De and two pet dogs. Police stumbled upon the case while investigating the death of his father Arabinda De, who had set himself on fire on June 10, 2015.

