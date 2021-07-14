Left Menu

DMA to first seek govt nod for initiating process for creation of theatre commands, structures later

Amid the ongoing process for the creation of new integrated theatre commands, the Defence Ministry would be first seeking approval from the government to initiate the process for the creation of new formations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing process for the creation of new integrated theatre commands, the Defence Ministry would be first seeking approval from the government to initiate the process for the creation of new formations. The case for creation of the new integrated theatre commands is being led by the Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

"The first step would be to get the government approval for initiating the process for the creation of these commands. Once that step is complete, respective officials from the three services would be asked to discuss and create the structures for creation of theatre commands," government sources told ANI. As per plans, DMA plans to set up four theatre commands along with the air defence command.

The theatre commands would be above the 17 existing operational commands of the three services at different locations. The Army will have three theatre commands while the Navy will have one. The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be given charge of the air defence command.

There is no urgency in the creation of the theatre command structures and the effort would be to get approval of the government for creating new structures. The officers given the charge would be senior officers from the three services and would serve till their superannuation.

India is working for creating war-fighting theatres which would be solely responsible for specific areas. The Army officers will be heading land-based commands in Eastern and Western theatres, while North is being left alone at the moment, according to the Army plans.

The Navy would lead the maritime theatre command while the IAF officers would be leading the air defence command. The three forces are still discussing the issue among themselves to enhance coordination among the three services in times of war.

The first step in the direction of the theatre commands was the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020. (ANI)

