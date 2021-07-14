EXCLUSIVE-U.S. expected to announce start of evacuation of Afghan visa applicants
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce the start of "Operation Allied Refuge," which will evacuate Afghan immigration visa applicants, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement was likely on Wednesday and would be done through chartered civilian aircraft.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement