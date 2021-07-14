Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. expected to announce start of evacuation of Afghan visa applicants

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:08 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. expected to announce start of evacuation of Afghan visa applicants
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce the start of "Operation Allied Refuge," which will evacuate Afghan immigration visa applicants, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement was likely on Wednesday and would be done through chartered civilian aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021