CID officials visit Suvendu Adhikari's home in connection with probe into his ex-bodyguard's death

The West Bengal CID officials on Wednesday visited house of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary in Contai in connection with the probe into death of his security personnel around three years ago, a senior officer said.

Besides, talking to the two security personnel who were former colleagues of AdhikarI's ex-bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, and are still posted there, the CID sleuths also talked to the BJP leader's younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari, he added.

Adhikari's personal security guard had allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in 2018 in a police barrack in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district.

Earlier, in the morning, the CID officers went to Contai police station and went through the documents related to the investigation carried out by the police in the matter.

''We have also collected some necessary documents in connection with the probe from Contai police station. We have also held discussions with the police officers there and had their view about the case,'' the officer said.

The sleuths also visited the barrack where Chakraborty had shot himself using his service revolver in October 2018.

The security personnels wife Suparna Chakrabarty had filed a fresh complaint with the Contai police station demanding a probe into her husbands death.

Chakraborty, who was from the state armed police, was part of Adhikaris security team since he was an MP and continued to be in the team after he became a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in 2015.

The reopening of the case triggered verbal duel between rivals BJP and the TMC.

Referring to the visit of CID team to Adhikari's residence, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata, ''we wonder why the case has been raked up after two and half years?'' ''When the incident happened Suvendu Adhikari was a powerful minister in Mamata Banerjee cabinet. Now when he has left Trinamool Congress to join BJP and defeated the chief minister from Nandigram all these things-filing of FIR and visit of CID team are happening.

''We guess there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it.

This is part of revenge politics,'' Bhattacharya said.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Mahisadal and cousin of the deceased bodyguard, Tilak Chakraborty said, ''why the death was passed off as a suspected case of suicide? We want the truth to come out.'' Younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari and MP Dibyendu Adhikari said, ''I think there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind digging up an over two years old case. But, we are not afraid of any probe.'' PTI SCH SUS SNS SNS

