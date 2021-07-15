Left Menu

U.S calls "atrocious" Taliban killing surrendering Afghan commandoes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:29 IST
U.S calls "atrocious" Taliban killing surrendering Afghan commandoes
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has no reason to doubt the authenticity of a video showing the Taliban killing Afghan commandoes as they try to surrender, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday, calling the act 'atrocious'.

CNN has reported, citing footage, that the Taliban killed more than a dozen members of the Afghan Special Forces in June in the town of Dawlat Abad in Afghanistan's Faryab province, close to Turkmenistan border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
3
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021