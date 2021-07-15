Britney Spears wins right to choose own lawyer in conservatorship case -NY Times
Britney Spears on Wednesday got a lawyer of her choice to help her end the 13-year-long conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs, The New York Times reported.
The Los Angeles judge approved Spear's choice at a hearing three weeks after the singer made an emotional address in which she called the existing arrangement abusive, the newspaper reported.
The hearing was still under way in Los Angeles.
