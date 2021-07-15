Elderly woman murdered on temple premises

A 70-year-old woman caretaker was allegedly murdered in a temple in this district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Chamunda Devi temple in Buklana village on Wednesday night, they said.

On Thursday morning, a visitor spotted the body of Bhagwati inside her room built on the temple premises, Syana Circle Officer Alka said.

The elderly woman had been living there and looking after the temple for the last 10 years, according to police.

A relative of the woman said she had injury marks on the head.

Her mobile phone, bank passbook and Rs 5,000 cash are also missing, police said, adding she did not have any personal enmity with anybody.

