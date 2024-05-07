Left Menu

AMPIN Energy Transition Acquires USD 35 Million Investment for Clean Energy Initiatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown AMPIN Energy Transition on Tuesday said it has secured funding of USD 35 million (over Rs 292 crore) from Switzerland-based responsAbility.

The funds will enable AMPIN to undertake a range of projects under its various special purpose vehicles (SPVs), primarily in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment. This includes manufacturing, auto & auto ancillary, pharma, healthcare, hospitals, FMCG and data centres, the company said in a statement.

AMPIN has plans to increase its operating capacity from 3 GWp to 10 GWp by 2030.

''This investment will fuel our mission to become the leaders in driving the renewable energy transition for commercial and industrial customers. With this infusion of capital, we are poised to accelerate our efforts in expanding clean energy access, driving economic development, and reducing carbon emissions,'' Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AMPIN Energy Transition, said.

responsAbility Investments AG is a leading impact asset manager specialising in private market investments across three investment themes to directly contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

