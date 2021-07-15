Mumbai: Ten Africans held in drug cases in six months

At least ten persons hailing from various African countries have been arrested with drugs worth over Rs 6 crore in total in Mumbai in the last six months, the police said on Thursday.

In the latest case, the Azad Maidan unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of police arrested Umanna Williams, a Nigerian national, from P D'Mello Road in south Mumbai during the day and allegedly seized cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh from him.

Advertisement

Besides cocaine, drugs such as charas and MDMA have been seized in these cases, a release issued by the ANC said.

At least three of the accused are from Nigeria and one is from Tanzania. The ANC's Bandra unit arrested five offenders hailing from African countries, the Azad Maidan unit nabbed four and the Ghatkopar unit caught one, the release said.

All the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)