Foreigner held in Delhi for cheating woman from Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:32 IST
Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): An Ivory Coast national has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly cheating a woman here of Rs 41 lakh under the pretext of buying formulae of herbal medicine from her, police said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old foreigner, who had come to India in 2018 on a business visa, was caught based on the woman's complaint that he offered her Rs 5 crore for buying the medicine and the formulae, the police said.

A press release from the Hyderabad police, quoting the complainant, said James Mario from the UK, who was in contact with her online for the past two years, asked her recently for the medicines and formulae to sell them in his country.

The release said Mario had told the complainant that he had transferred the Rs 5 crore through international wire transfer.

In the meantime, some people claiming to be from the RBI- Delhi asked her to pay tax for the transfer of Rs 5 crore and she transferred Rs 26 lakh to the bank account given by them, the release said.

She again received a call from persons posing as Customs officers by stating that Mario has been detained at the Delhi airport for carrying huge sums of money. They told her that she has pay for his release. The woman paid Rs 15 lakh, the release said.

Her suspicion arose when demanded many more sums and she lodged the police complaint on June 29, it said.

