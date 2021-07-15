Five held for smuggling tiger, leopard claws

Five persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Buldhana district for allegedly smuggling tiger and leopard claws. Three of them were arrested on July 13 from Nandura and 10 claws of tigers and leopards were seized from them, said a forest official on Thursday.

The forest department had got information from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Mumbai about smuggling of tiger and leopard claws in the district, he said.

Advertisement

Two more persons were arrested on Thursday from Jalgaon Jamod in the district, he said, adding that a court remanded all five in the custody of forest officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)