Chandrapur civic body spends Rs 70,000 to get VIP number for Mayor's car

The Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC) has spent Rs 70,000 to get a VIP registration number for a new car bought for Mayor Rakhi Kancharlawar, a senior official said on Thursday.

Rajesh Mohite, civic commissioner, confirmed the CMC had paid Rs 70,000 to the RTO to procure the VIP registration number ('1111') for the Mayor's vehicle.

''Yes, it's a protocol to provide a vehicle with a VIP number for the Mayor's vehicle,'' said Mohite.

However, the decision to pay a hefty sum for a VIP registration number has not gone down well with some corporators given the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Criticizing the move, corporator Pradeep alias Pappu Deshmukh said at least four ventilator-equipped ambulances were needed in the municipal corporation to ferry serious coronavirus patients.

''Patients in the city had to pay thousands of rupees to hire private ventilator-equipped ambulances. No ventilator ambulance was purchased by the corporation in such a situation,'' he said.

Even if oxygen concentrators worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 had been made available to patients by the municipal corporation, it would have been possible to save the lives of hundreds of patients, Deshmukh said.

When contacted, Mayor Kancharlawar said she had no role in buying the car or procuring the VIP number for it.

''The decision was taken by the civic administration... this issue does not come under the jurisdiction of the Mayor,'' she said.

