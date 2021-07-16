Left Menu

Five youths booked for abducting girl, forcibly converting her

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against five youths for allegedly abducting a minor girl and getting her married by forcibly changing her religion, police said on Thursday.

A man lodged a complaint in Bisalpur Kotwali on Wednesday alleging that five youths, identified as Chota alias Munna, Anees, Nasir, Nazir Ahmed and Shareef, took his 12-year-old daughter forcibly on a motorcycle, they said.

The man also said when the people of the village opposed and asked the youths not to take the girl away, they said she has been married after conversion and they will never get her back, police said.

On the complaint of the father of the girl, an FIR was lodged against the five accused for abduction and forcible conversion, they said, adding investigation into the matter is on.

Kamal Singh, in-charge of Bisalpur police station, said police is searching for the accused and the girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

