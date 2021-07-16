Left Menu

ECMO set up at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:39 IST
An ECMO machine was inaugurated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.

Many critical COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO treatment are now being airlifted to other states for availing the same.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Gitanjali Batmanabane inaugurated the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) facility on the institutes ninth foundation day.

A decision was taken last month to procure two machines amid a huge requirement for ECMO treatment, especially for critical coronavirus patients suffering from lung ailment.

At least two critical patients had to be airlifted to Kolkata for ECMO support.

