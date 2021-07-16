Six members of Pakistani family killed in house collapse
- Country:
- Pakistan
Six members of a family, including three children, were buried alive when the roof of their house collapsed in Pakistan's Lahore city.
The incident took place at Lahore’s thickly-populated area Shad Bagh on late Thursday night.
All six members of the family -- Sumaira Bibi (60), her son Ali (35), his wife Mehwish (30) and the couple's three children aged between one and eight -- were sleeping when the roof of their two-storey house collapsed, said Rescue official Muhammad Farooq.
The rescue team pulled out the six bodies from the debris.
''The cause of the roof collapse is the dilapidated condition of the structure and monsoon rains added further to it,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Muhammad Farooq
- Mehwish
- Sumaira Bibi
- Lahore
- Lahore city
ALSO READ
Cancellation of foreign flights adds to agony of Pakistani citizens
Bilawal Zardari: Imran Khan's regime made life living hell for masses in name of 'Naya Pakistan'
Pakistan appears to step up lobbying efforts in US amidst withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan
Lord's to be at full capacity for England-Pakistan ODI
Pakistan suffers from extreme trust deficit, says analyst