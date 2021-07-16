Left Menu

Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:38 IST
Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America.

The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured rear suspension toe link, which could significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

