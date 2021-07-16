Left Menu

Government-appointed prosecutors will fight famers' protest cases, says Delhi Cabinet

The Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the city's police proposal of setting up a panel of lawyers for fighting cases related to the farmers' protest against the central farm laws, government sources said on Friday.

The Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the city's police proposal of setting up a panel of lawyers for fighting cases related to the farmers' protest against the central farm laws, government sources said on Friday. "It is the duty of every Indian to support the farmers. We have not done any favour. We have fulfilled our duty towards the farmer of this country. Farmers are neither criminal nor a terrorist. They are our food provider," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

According to sources during a meeting of the cabinet it was decided that Delhi government's lawyers will be public prosecutors in court matters related to the farmers' agitation. The Cabinet decision has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval.

The government said that the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for several months. The three laws are-- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Thursday, Lieutenant General Anil Bijlani and Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain had rejected the proposal for panel of lawyers, a statement from Chief Minister Office (CMO) had said. (ANI)

