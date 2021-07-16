Left Menu

Kerala CM expresses grief over Indian journo's death in Afghanistan

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:37 IST
Kerala CM expresses grief over Indian journo's death in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Fridaycondoled the death of Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photo journalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban militants.

''Deeply saddened by the passing of Danish Siddiqui.

We have lost a photo journalist par excellence whose work underscored his commitment to humanity.Heartfelt condolences.#danishsiddiqui,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar province while on a reporting assignment.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021