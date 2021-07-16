Kerala CM expresses grief over Indian journo's death in Afghanistan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Fridaycondoled the death of Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photo journalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban militants.
''Deeply saddened by the passing of Danish Siddiqui.
We have lost a photo journalist par excellence whose work underscored his commitment to humanity.Heartfelt condolences.#danishsiddiqui,'' Vijayan tweeted.
Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar province while on a reporting assignment.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA
