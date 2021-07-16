Left Menu

Land mafia's assets worth over Rs 73 lakh attached: Noida cops

Both have almost a dozen FIRs lodged against them at various police stations in the district including some serious cases, the police said.

Updated: 16-07-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:38 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police Friday attached ill-gotten properties worth over Rs 73 lakh belonging to two land mafias, officials said.

The attached properties, including agricultural and residential land, are located in Jewar area, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

''The police today attached ill-gotten properties worth Rs 73.68 lakh of Ratan Singh and Satish Singh under the provisions of the Gangsters Act,'' Pandey said.

Both Ratan and Satish were officially declared as land mafia on September 9, 2020 by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. Both have almost a dozen FIRs lodged against them at various police stations in the district including some serious cases, the police said. ''So far, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has attached ill-gotten properties of anti social elements worth over Rs 150 crore and such action would continue in future also,'' Pandey said.

