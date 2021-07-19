Left Menu

HC relaxes strict bail conditions imposed on former minister Ebrahim Kunju

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:21 IST
HC relaxes strict bail conditions imposed on former minister Ebrahim Kunju
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday relaxed the strict bail conditions imposed on former state minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, who was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the flyover scam case.

Considering a plea filed by Kunju, seeking relaxation in the bail conditions imposed on him, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan allowed him to travel beyond the jurisdictional limit of Ernakulam district, observing that a person's liberty to move cannot be restrained indefinitely.

Granting Kunju bail on January 8 this year, the court, along with other conditions, had directed him not to leave the jurisdictional limit of Ernakulam district.

Kunju, a senior leader of the IUML, was then granted bail considering his ill health.

He was arrested on November 18 last year in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of a flyover at Palarivattom here during the previous Congress-led UDF rule.

The Vigilance has alleged that Kunju, the then Public Works Department Minister, sanctioned interest-free funds to the contracting company, which had built the flyover, now closed after it developed cracks within a year of its inauguration in 2016.

Kunju has dismissed as ''politically motivated'' the charges that he was responsible for the poor quality of the bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021