Maha: Man fighting divorce case attacks wife's lawyer in Osmanabad

A doctor and his two associates are wanted for allegedly attacking and injuring a lawyer within the court premises in Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The doctor and his wife are fighting a divorce case and the victim was the lawyer for the latter, an Anandnagar police station official said.

''The three are accused of hitting the lawyer and pelting stones at his car. They have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences. The trio is on the run and efforts are on to nab them,'' he added.

