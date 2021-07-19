Left Menu

Maha: Man fighting divorce case attacks wife's lawyer in Osmanabad

A doctor and his two associates are wanted for allegedly attacking and injuring a lawyer within the court premises in Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.The doctor and his wife are fighting a divorce case and the victim was the lawyer for the latter, an Anandnagar police station official said.The three are accused of hitting the lawyer and pelting stones at his car.

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:31 IST
Maha: Man fighting divorce case attacks wife's lawyer in Osmanabad
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor and his two associates are wanted for allegedly attacking and injuring a lawyer within the court premises in Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The doctor and his wife are fighting a divorce case and the victim was the lawyer for the latter, an Anandnagar police station official said.

''The three are accused of hitting the lawyer and pelting stones at his car. They have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences. The trio is on the run and efforts are on to nab them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021