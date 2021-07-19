Car hits bar terraces in Spain's Marbella in apparent accident -local media

At least five people were injured on Monday in the Spanish resort town of Marbella when a car whose driver had apparently lost control of the vehicle rammed into several bar terraces on a sidewalk, local media reported.

Police in Marbella were not immediately available for comment, but El Espanol newspaper said the driver was a young local man who was in the car with his parents and police were not treating the accident as terrorism-related.

