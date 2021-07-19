Left Menu

Car hits bar terraces in Spain's Marbella in apparent accident -local media

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:08 IST
At least five people were injured on Monday in the Spanish resort town of Marbella when a car whose driver had apparently lost control of the vehicle rammed into several bar terraces on a sidewalk, local media reported.

Police in Marbella were not immediately available for comment, but El Espanol newspaper said the driver was a young local man who was in the car with his parents and police were not treating the accident as terrorism-related.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

