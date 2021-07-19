Afghan special visa applicants to be housed at base in Virginia- sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:14 IST
President Joe Biden's administration is set to send the first tranche of Afghan special immigration visa applicants to a military base in Virginia, four sources told Reuters.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about 2,500 Afghans were expected to be housed at Fort Lee in Virginia.
