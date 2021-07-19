As water level goes down in 3 dams, Nashik city to get curtailed supply

Falling water levels in Gangapur, Darna and Mukane dams have led to the Nashik Municipal Corporation announcing a water cut on July 22 and then every Wednesday from there on, an official said on Monday.

He said rains had been scanty and the decision to curtail supply will continue till water levels in the three dams reach at least 50 per cent of storage capacity.

