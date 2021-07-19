World-class heritage centre to come up in Seer's birthplace

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said a world-class heritage centre would come up in the birthplace of the late spiritualist Balagangadharanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

The stone-laying ceremony for the construction of the centre and other developmental works in the Seer's birthplace, which is Bananduru village near Bidadi in Ramanagara district of the State, was held today.

Advertisement

The present Seer of the Mutt was present on the occasion.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt wields considerable influence on the dominant Vokkaliga community.

The blueprint of the heritage centre is ready and it would be constructed in line with the Belur Mutt established by saint-philosopher Swami Vivekananda in West Bengal, Narayan said.

The government had announced Rs 25 crores in the budget of 2019-20 for the overall development of Bananduru village as a model village by taking up underground drainage and drinking water systems and other works, he was quoted as saying by his office in a press release.

Balagangadharanatha introduced socio-developmental projects and his followers as a community should develop the potential to make achievement without seeking the governments support, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

''If the followers are ready to go ten steps, the government is willing to take them a thousand steps further,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)