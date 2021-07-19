Drug peddler arrested, 10 kg poppy seized
PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:18 IST
An alleged drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday with 10 kg of poppy, officials said.
A police team intercepted a truck on the highway at Jakhani Chowk for checking, they said, adding the consignment was recovered during the search of the vehicle.
The accused Parshotam Kumar, a resident of the Phalata area of the district, was arrested and his vehicle seized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
