Drug peddler arrested, 10 kg poppy seized

An alleged drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday with 10 kg of poppy, officials said.

A police team intercepted a truck on the highway at Jakhani Chowk for checking, they said, adding the consignment was recovered during the search of the vehicle.

The accused Parshotam Kumar, a resident of the Phalata area of the district, was arrested and his vehicle seized.

