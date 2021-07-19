Left Menu

No compensation so far to next of kin killed in anti-CAA protests in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

Assam government has not provided any compensation till date to the next of kin of people killed or injured in police firing during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Three people were killed and five others were injured in police firing at Guwahati during the anti-CAA agitation, the Chief Minister said in reply to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed in the state legislative assembly, The three killed were Sam Stafford (17), Ishwar Nayak (25) and Abdul Halim (23), he said.

''According to information from the department of revenue and disaster management, no relief or compensation has been provided to the deceased or injured people. We will consider it when we receive definite proposals on compensation from the district deputy commissioner Sarma said.

Altogether four cases have been registered in connection with the police firing on protestors and investigations are on, he added.

The leaders of the anti-CAA movement had claimed that a total five persons were killed during the protests in Assam.

