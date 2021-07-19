Left Menu

White House says it could take additional action against China for cyber hacking

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:48 IST
The Biden administration reserves the right to take additional action against China for its role in a global cyber hacking campaign, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)

