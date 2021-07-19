White House says it could take additional action against China for cyber hacking
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration reserves the right to take additional action against China for its role in a global cyber hacking campaign, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- Biden
- The United States
- Steve Holland
- Jen Psaki
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating nation's birth, Biden calls for vaccinations to end COVID-19
Celebrating nation's birth, Biden urges Americans to help end COVID-19 pandemic
Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished
Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished
US closer to declaring 'independence' from COVID-19, says Biden