White House says it could take additional action against China for cyber hacking

The Biden administration reserves the right to take additional action against China for its role in a global cyber hacking campaign, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)

