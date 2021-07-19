Man drowns while filming waterlogged underpass in Delhi

A man drowned while allegedly clicking selfies and filming a waterlogged railway underpass in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area on Monday, police said. In another incident, a nine-year-old boy drowned in a pond near his home in Outer Delhi's Metro Vihar.

Ravi Chautala (27) of Jaitpur worked at an Export House in Okhla, police said, adding the street where he was standing was waterlogged due to heavy rain since Sunday night. The police suspect that the man might have slipped and drowned.

The police said people told the them that Chautala had gone in the waterlogged underpass to click selfies and make videos.

''Information was received about the drowning of a person below railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Fire brigade and divers were called in to rescue him but later his body was recovered,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for an autopsy, and the family notified, he said.

Chautala lived with his family at Pul Prahladpur and had come out while it was raining. During enquiry, locals told police that he was trying to click selfies and shoot videos of the waterlogged spot. He is survived by six siblings, including three brothers and three sisters, his wife and their 10-month-old baby girl, police said, adding inquest proceedings are being conducted.

In another incident, a nine-year-old Govind had gone to the fields to attend nature's call when he allegedly slipped, fell into the pond which had swelled due to incessant rain and drowned, they said.

Neighbours later spotted his body in the pond near the field which was also waterlogged due to heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said ''The boy lived in Metro Vihar, Holambi Kala area and drowned in a drain. Locals and family members took him to Jai Singh hospital where the doctors declared him dead,'' he said.

During enquiry, Govind's father Mahipal told the police that his son left the house in the morning to attend nature's call and did not return. Family and others searched for him for hours and later neighbours found his body near a fields, a senior police officer said. The national capital has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Sunday which has led to waterlogging at several places.

