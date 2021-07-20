Left Menu

U.S. Defense secretary to visit Vietnam, Philippines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 04:01 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Vietnam and the Philippines later this month, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"Secretary Austin's visit will demonstrate the importance the Biden-Harris Administration places on Southeast Asia and on ASEAN as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific's architecture," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

