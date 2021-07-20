Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:37 IST
Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to California on Tuesday to face trial on rape and assault charges, his spokesman and the New York Department of Corrections said.

Weinstein was convicted in New York in 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. In Los Angeles, he is wanted for trial on charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the New York Department of Corrections said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

