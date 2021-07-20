Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to California on Tuesday to face trial on rape and assault charges, his spokesman and the New York Department of Corrections said.
Weinstein was convicted in New York in 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. In Los Angeles, he is wanted for trial on charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.
"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the New York Department of Corrections said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harvey Weinstein
- Los Angeles
- California
- Hollywood
- New York
ALSO READ
Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles
Biden nominates Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his envoy to India
Biden picks Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India
Biden picks Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to be U.S. ambassador to India
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be US Ambassador to India: Report