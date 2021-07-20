Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: BJP slams YSRCP over corruption in Urban Housing

Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy lashed out at The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the rampant corruption in urban housing and not constructing a single house in their 26 months rule, asking how is it possible to complete 30 lakh houses by 2022.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh: BJP slams YSRCP over corruption in Urban Housing
Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy lashed out at The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the rampant corruption in urban housing and not constructing a single house in their 26 months rule, asking how is it possible to complete 30 lakh houses by 2022. "State government is not handing over the construction of houses of which is completed to the beneficiaries. Why? The govt did not clear bills for contractors. That's why the houses are not handed over to the poor beneficiaries," Reddy said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

He questioned that the YSRCP government has been ordering probes on many issues, why has it not stepping back to probe corruption in housing. "Civil supplies minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) was alleging that the central govt has to release funds for procurement of paddy and so there is a delay in payments to farmers. Then, what did state govt done with the money released by the center for housing?", stated the BJP leader.

Briefing mediapersons Reddy said that Telangana is still continuing the war of words on water issues and Minister Niranjan continued to make provoking statements. The state had asked for central government intervention in the KRMB issue. But after the centre announced jurisdiction for the Krishna River Management Board, now Telangana alleging that the centre is depriving the rights of both states and that such a blame game is not good. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021