Major terror activity can be executed in national capital with drones, alerted Intelligence Bureau to Delhi Police

According to Intelligence Bureau sources on Tuesday, an alert has been issued to Delhi Police, as per which a major terror activity can be executed in the national capital with the help of drones. "Terrorists and anti-social elements can execute this before August 15", sources informed.

"Security agencies have warned the Delhi Police that on August 5, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir. In such a situation, on this day itself, the terrorists are trying to carry out a big terrorist conspiracy in Delhi. Let us tell you, that for the first time, we will deal with the threat of drone attack", sources said. The sources further said, "Special training is being given to Delhi Police and other security forces in this regard. A soft skill, hard skill training is included. It has also been said in the alert that anti-social elements/ terrorists or sleeper cells will try to spoil the 'environment' of the country by making COVID an excuse"

Earlier, Delhi Police reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc. Balaji Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in the exercise of the powers conferred Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with the government of India prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, g-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, hang remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations- 2021 in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

This order by Delhi Police shall come into force with effect from 16.07.2021 and shall remain in force for a period of 32 days upto 16.08.2021 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier. Over the last few weeks, drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Air Force Station sustained minor damage in the attack that took place last month. It is being probed by the National Investigative Agency. (ANI)

