After HC stay, Bhiwandi civic chief withdraws nod to 38 temporary slaughterhouses

Permission given to 38 temporary slaughterhouses in Bhiwandi in Thane district for Bakri Eid was on Tuesday withdrawn by the civic commissioner after a Bombay High Court order earlier in the day.

The HC bench had stayed a circular issued earlier this month by Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner that permitted these temporary slaughterhouses to operate on July 21.

Advertisement

The HC said these temporary spaces were not licensed slaughterhouses and hence, could not be allowed to operate, as the ritual can take place only at designated, pre-licensed slaughterhouses, in accordance with law.

It also said the BNMC commissioner had proceeded to issue the circular without obtaining any permission from the state government, the court said.

''We have no other option but to stay the circular. No slaughter should be allowed, except in licensed slaughterhouses. In case of any violation of statutory rules, appropriate action shall be taken by the police authorities,'' it said.

Late Monday evening, the permission given to these 38 temporary slaughterhouses was withdrawn as per an order issued by BNMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)