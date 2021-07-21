First transgender candidate in Ker Assembly polls found dead; govt orders probe

(Eds: Adding fresh details) Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 21 (PTI): Noted trans-activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first radio jockey from the third gender community, was found dead at her apartment in Ernakulam district, following which the government ordered an immediate inquiry.

The 28-year old trans-woman was found hanging from the fan in the bedroom of the apartment near Edappally on Tuesday night and a case of suicide was suspected, police said.

Social Justice Minister R Bindhu and Health Minister Veena George directed the officials concerned to conduct the probe into the incident and submit reports.

George asked the medical director to carry out an inquiry into the incident as the organisation of the third gender community alleged that the deceased trans-woman was suffering from severe pain for some time following a sex reassignment surgery.

An expert panel would be set up soon to study the issues related to gender reassignment surgeries, she said.

Meanwhile, Bindhu said here in a statement that the social justice department secretary had been asked to submit a report on the trans activist's death after carrying out a comprehensive probe.

A meeting of the transgender justice board would be convened on July 23 to discuss the issues generally faced by the marginalised community, she said.

Also a celebrity makeup artist, a TV news reader and an established stage show anchor, Anannyah recently grabbed media attention as the first transgender candidate in the Assembly elections in the state when she became the candidate of theDemocratic Social Justice Party in Vengara in the April 6 polls.

Her fellow transgenders alleged that Anannyah was suffering from severe physical pain for some time after undergoing a sex reassignment surgery at a private hospital here last year and complained of medical negligence against the doctor who conducted the procedure.

A trans-woman, a friend of the deceased person, also said Anannyah had told the friends that she could not even stand for long or do any work due to the physical discomfort post the medical procedure.

''She was actually a victim of medical negligence and surgical error. We have to depend private hospitals and subject to their exploitation as there is no facility for the sex reassignment surgery in the government sector,'' the transgender person added.

Minister Bindhu said guidelines would be prepared to carry out such surgeries in a more scientific and error-free manner.

''The government will explore the possibilities of setting up trans clinics to deal with the issues including gender reassignment surgery and the physical and psychological challenges faced by the community,'' she said.

Stringent measures would be taken to end the exploitation and fraudulent practices adopted by some institutions in this regard, the minister added.

Hailing from an ordinary family in Perumon in Kollam district, Ananyah, a plus-two drop out, had to leave home and family as they could not understand her worries over gender.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

