Raj govt transfers, re-designates 11 IAS officers
The Rajasthan government transferred and re-designated 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Wednesday. Amit Yadav has been appointed the assistant chief executive officer of the State Health Insurance Agency.
The move came after the Department of Personnel issued an order in this regard.
Under the order, seven IAS officers, who were on awaited posting orders (APO), have been allotted posts, while four have been transferred.
Apart from these, the state government has kept three Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers -- Kailash Chand Gurjar, Rajendra Singh Charan and Laxmikant Balot -- under awaited posting orders.
