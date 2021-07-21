Left Menu

3 held for lifting bikes from Delhi-NCR and selling in western UP

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-07-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 19:26 IST
3 held for lifting bikes from Delhi-NCR and selling in western UP
The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three members of a gang that lifted vehicles, especially Royal Enfield motorcycles, from Delhi-NCR and sold it in western Uttar Pradesh ''on demand''.

Twenty vehicles, including two four-wheelers and eight Royal Enfield (Bullet) motorcycles, have been seized from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

''These vehicles were lifted by the gang from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad among places in the national capital region. The gang especially targeted Bullet (Royal Enfield) motorcycles,” Chander said.

''Wherever they found a Bullet motorcycle in a vulnerable condition, they would unlock it lock using screwdriver and take it away. They sold these motorcycles for Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and similarly sell of the cars at throwaway rates,'' he said.

The accused identified as Ankit Singh, Saurabh Kumar and Abhishek Singh were arrested on Tuesday by the Bisrakh police station officials, he said, adding that their two more partners were held here earlier following a gunfight while they were in a stolen SUV.

The gang had a supply chain of these stolen vehicles in western Uttar Pradesh districts where they made deliveries ''on demand'' by the clients, too, the police said.

''The stolen vehicles were sold in districts like Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bulandshahr and got demand from villages and remote areas of these regions. It was a proper nexus that we are working on unveiling,'' DCP Chander said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused trio, which has been produced in a local court here that remanded them in judicial custody, the police said.

The police team involved in the operation has been given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 by the DCP, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

