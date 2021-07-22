Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:19 IST
Electric-car maker Tesla Inc will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.
Musk's comments come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases.
"Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin, it is most likely" Musk said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
