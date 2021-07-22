Left Menu

FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops on charges of extortion

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.Based on the builders complaint, the case was registered at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, he said.The five other cops accused in the case are - DCP crime branch Akbar Pathan, inspector Shrikant Shinde, Asha Korke, Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjay Patil, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:38 IST
FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops on charges of extortion
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.

Based on the builder's complaint, the case was registered at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, he said.

The five other cops accused in the case are - DCP (crime branch) Akbar Pathan, inspector Shrikant Shinde, Asha Korke, Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjay Patil, the official said. Two of the builder's partners, Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia, have been arrested in the case, he said.

According to the complaint, Jain and Punamia had conspired with police officials and demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to withdraw some cases against him, he said.

The builder had named former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh along with others in his complaint, the official said.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 387, 388, 389 (all pertaining to extortion), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration), 464 (making false document in name of fictitious person), and 465, 467 468, 471 (all for forgery), and other sections. Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner and transferred as the DG-Home Guard in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

Singh is also facing a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act registered April this year on a complaint lodged by Akola police inspector BR Ghadge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021