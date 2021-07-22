Left Menu

Tahsildar in ACB net for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:12 IST
Hyderabad, Jul 22 (PTI): A Tahsildar in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursdayfor allegedly taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The Tahsildar of Kataram mandal was caught red-handed in her office chamber by ACB officials when she allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant for doing an official favour,an ACB release said here.

The bribe amount was taken ''to process the file pertaining to the issuance of complainant's pattadar passbook and to see that the same is issued'', it said.

The Tahsildar, thereby, performed her public duty improperly and dishonestly and obtained undue advantage from the complainant, the ACB said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the hand bag of the Tahsildar who was taken into custody, it added.PTI VVK BN BALA VVK BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

