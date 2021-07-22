Left Menu

Maha: Osmanabad district receives more than 55 pc of its annual rainfall

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thanks to bountiful monsoon showers, Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, located in the drought-prone Marathwada region, has already received 55.68 per cent of its annual rainfall quota, officials said on Thursday.

According to the district administration officials, Osmanabad has so far (till July 22) received 335.80 mm rainfall, which is 55.68 per cent of its average annual rainfall of 603.10 mm.

The tehsil-wise break-up of the rainfall recorded so far is: Osmanabad 318.6 mm, Tuljapur 368.6, Paranda 335.4, Bhoom 377.1, Kallam 308.2, Omerga 366.3,, Lohara 292.9, and Washi 289.4 mm.

Sinakolegaon, Terna, Lower Terna, Ruibhar, Dhanegaon, Bori, Jakekur and Chandani are some of the important dams in the district which fulfil its irrigation and drinking water needs.

Though more than 55 per cent of annual rainfall has been received in the district, not a single major or mediun size dam has been filled to the brim, the officials said.

However, timely rainfall is very beneficial for kharif crops and cash crops like sugarcane.

''Crops are growing fast and farmers have expressed satisfaction over amount of rains received in the district,'' they said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

