Foreign dignitaries take cover during protests at Haiti president's funeral
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:54 IST
The U.S. delegation and other dignitaries were hurried to their vehicles as reports emerged of shots fired and crowd control gas used on protesters outside the funeral of late Haitian president Jovenel Moise on Friday.
Reuters witnesses saw the gas and heard detonations they believed to be shots.
