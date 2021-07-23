Left Menu

Mumbai: Man, wife end lives due to distress over post COVID-19 complications

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide in Worli in Mumbai due to distress from post COVID-19 complications, police said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the man was found dead in the kitchen and the 30-year-old woman in the passage near the hall and bedroom of their rented flat, and samples had been sent for chemical analysis to find out the type of poison they had consumed, an official said.

''A suicide note found from the spot informed that the two were taking this step as they were frustrated with post COVID-19 complications. Further probe into the matter is underway,'' he said.

